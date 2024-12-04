Trial of man accused of drunk driving, killing Cobb County teen runs late into the evening

COBB COUNTY — The trial of a man accused of killing a Cobb County teenager while driving drunk is heading into final stages.

Olivia Pugh, 17, was leaving a Christmas light show on Ben King Road when she was hit by a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Jerome Cox.

Proceedings ran late into Tuesday evening with both sides calling for mistrials. Things also got tense between the judge and a prosecutor.

The defense argues there are a series of inconsistencies between the lead investigators’ testimony and the work he did at the crash scene.



