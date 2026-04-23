Special election ahead after David Scott’s death leaves 13th District seat open

ATLANTA — Flags are at half-staff Thursday honoring the late Georgia Congressman David Scott, as questions grow over who will represent the state’s 13th Congressional District.

Scott, who was 80 years old, had planned to seek another two-year term but was facing a crowded primary, with some challengers citing his age as a reason new leadership was needed.

Governor Brian Kemp will set a special election to fill the remainder of Scott’s current term.

The May 19 primary will determine candidates for November’s general election for a new term beginning in January.

Scott’s name will still appear on primary ballots, but votes for him will not count.

Georgia’s 13th Congressional District includes all of Rockdale County, as well as parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry and Newton counties.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.