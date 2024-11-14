Additional charges filed against Amazon driver accused of deadly Cherokee County hit-and-run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, additional charges were filed against an Amazon delivery driver who was accused of a deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee County on Tuesday night.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old London Best and charged him with the death of 79-year-old Canton woman Sandra Fitts on Cumming Highway on Tuesday.

In addition to first degree vehicular homicide, London Best faces several drug related charges after deputies found a small amount of marijuana and THC Wax.

Best is being held without bond at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.