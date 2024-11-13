Amazon driver in custody after deadly hit-and-run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An Amazon driver is in custody and facing charges after a deadly hit-and-run incident in Cherokee County.

Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched Tuesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. to a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian on Cumming Hwy. near Jordan Lane.

The pedestrian, identified as Sandra Fitts, 79, of Canton, was killed in the collision.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle “was possibly an Amazon delivery truck,” according to a release issued by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“A deputy had spotted an Amazon truck turn down Bishop Drive while responding to the accident and called for assistance to the area to search for the vehicle,” the release stated.

Authorities say a Canton Police officer located an Amazon truck on Bishop Drive with damage consistent with the evidence located at the accident scene. The investigation revealed that the Amazon truck was the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, and the driver of the vehicle, London Best, 24, of Alpharetta was arrested and charged with First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Hit and Run Resulting in a Death.

The driver remains in custody with a without bond.



