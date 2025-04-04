Accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray requests to move trial out of Barrow Co.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Just one week after Colin Gray requested to have his trial held outside of Barrow County, his son and alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray has also made the same request.

Colt Gray is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School in September of 2024.

Lawyers for Colt Gray say they are having a challenging time getting a fair trial in Barrow County. Officials said Colt Gray had an AR-15-style weapon and went into his high school on Sept. 4 and opened fire.

Colin Gray is accused of allowing his son Colt Gray access to the gun used in the attacks. The rifle was bought by his father Colin Gray for his son for Christmas.

Colt Gray was charged with 55 crimes including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Colin Gray was charged with 29 crimes including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children.