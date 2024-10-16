Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray ‘joked’ about school shootings, apologized to his parents

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appeared in a Barrow County courtroom on Wednesday morning for a hearing in the case against him.

The hearing is meant to determine probable cause against Colin Gray. Investigators have previously alleged that Colin Gray gave Colt Gray the AR-15-style weapon used in the deadly September 4 shooting as a Christmas gift.

During the hearing, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents testified about what happened during the shooting and what Colt Gray, Colin Gray and the teen’s mother, Marcee Gray, told agents during interviews.

GBI Special Agent Kelse Ward testified that cellphone records from before the shooting showed Colt Gray texted both of his parents before the shooting and apologized to them for what he was about to do.

“I’m sorry...You’re not to blame for any of this,” Agent Ward quoted one of the text messages.

She went on to testify about separate interviews she conducted with each of the Grays.

Agent Ward testified that during her interview with Marcee Gray, she reported that Colt Gray had a history of joking about school shootings, including those at Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary School. Marcee Gray said that she and other family members had discussed what they described as Colt Gray’s “obsession” with school shooters, but didn’t take it as something serious.

Marcee Gray went on to tell Agent Gray about a moment when Colt Gray asked for a mask with holes cut in it. When she asked why he needed something like that, he responded that he had to “finish my school shooter outfit, just kidding.”

Agent Ward also testified that Colin Gray said he had seen news reports of the shooting and received messages from his daughter who attended a nearby middle school that something happened at Apalachee High School. Colin Gray reportedly responded to those messages by saying, “Please tell me your brother didn’t do something.”

Prosecutors have previously said that they intend to present their cases against Colt Gray and Colin Gray this month.