Casualties reported after school shooting at Apalachee High School; suspect in custody

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office confirms there have been casualties after a shooting at Apalachee High School Wednesday morning. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The sheriff could not confirm how many casualties or the victims’ conditions.

At least one person was loaded into a medical helicopter that landed on the school’s football field. There were at least six ambulances at the scene.

The FBI’s Atlanta office has confirmed that their agents are on the scene.

A hospital source at Piedmont Regional in Athens confirmed to CNN that the hospital is receiving patients with gunshot wounds related to the incident.

School officials said students have been cleared to be released to their families.

Governor Kemp has released a statement that he is directing “all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

Apalachee High School is one of two high schools in the Barrow County Public Schools district.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for continuing updates.