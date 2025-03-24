Local

Father of accused Apalachee High School shooter requests to move trial out of Barrow County

Colin Gray appears in a Barrow County courtroom (WSB-TV)
BARROW COUNTY, GA — The man accused of allowing his son, alleged Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray access to the gun used in the attacks is now looking to have his trial held outside of Barrow County.

Colin Gray’s attorneys, Brian Hobbs and Jimmy Dodd Berry, filed the motion claiming that with radio, tv, and every newspaper in the area reporting on the acts he’s accused of, he can’t get a fair trial.

Gray faces charges including second-degree murder as his 14-year-old son, Colt Gray. Colt is accused of shooting 11 people at Apalachee High School last September.

It’s not known when there will be a hearing on the change of venue request.

