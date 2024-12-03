32-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing, robbery at Atlanta bank

ATLANTA, GA — A man wanted in connection to a robbing a bank and stabbing a bank employee in Atlanta has been arrested and charged by police.

Marta police arrested 32-year-old Mitchell Hester and charged him with criminal attempt, armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

“We would like to commend our analyst and the detectives in our Robbery Unit for their outstanding hard work on identifying the suspect involved in this violent incident. Through their diligence and expertise, they were able to swiftly take out warrants for Mr. Mitchells arrest,” Atlanta Police said in a statement.

The attack occurred at the United Community Bank on Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta on Nov. 20, according to police.

Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta unit says Hester, 32, entered the bank, went behind the counter and demanded money. When he was told no money was available, the man stabbed an employee in the stomach and fled the scene.

A spokesperson for the United Community Bank previously said, “this act of violence is deeply appalling.”

The reward offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta recently increased to $25,000.

“We are also grateful for the collaboration and the partnership with MARTA PD and appreciate their assistance on capturing this violent offender,” Atlanta police said.