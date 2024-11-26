Reward increased to $25,000 for information on Atlanta bank stabbing suspect

ATLANTA, GA — Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta increases the reward to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a bank robber who stabbed an employee on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The attack occurred at the United Community Bank on Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta around 12:47 p.m.

Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta unit says a man entered the bank, went behind the counter and demanded money. When he was told no money was available, the man stabbed an employee in the stomach and fled the scene.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring justice for the victim and the safety of our community,” said Sgt. Travis Williams. “We believe this significant increase in the reward will encourage someone with critical information to step forward.”

The employee, having been reported alert, conscious, and breathing, is currently recovering at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the United Community Bank said, “This act of violence is deeply appalling. We are enormously grateful to law enforcement and will continue to support their efforts, so this individual is arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact crime stoppers or Atlanta police and will be eligible to receive the reward.