Winter weather advisories remain in effect across parts of Georgia

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties across South and Middle Georgia as a cold front moves through the state.

Some areas of metro Atlanta are watching the possibility of the first snow of 2026. Forecasters say flurries could reach areas north of metro Atlanta, though little to no impact is expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Middle Georgia near Macon and Dublin. Other areas south and east of Atlanta remain under a winter weather advisory, where flurries or light snow, up to around one inch in some spots are possible.

Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, but freezing temperatures are expected to return overnight into Monday morning.

Looking ahead, Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Another cold start is expected Tuesday morning, with lows in the mid-20s and daytime highs in the low 40s.