Weekend Outlook: Another Arctic Blast arrives Sunday, little to no precipitation over the weekend

This morning featured some of the coldest temperatures of the season as thermometers dropped to the upper 10s and low 20s across the Metro Atlanta area.

Thankfully, sunshine and a warm wind will help moderate afternoon temperatures back into the low 50s today as well as Saturday.

Daily Highs

A few light rain showers are possible late tonight into Saturday morning, but rainfall accumulation will amount to very little -- up to a tenth of an inch of rain, at best. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for tonight into early Saturday morning.

Futurecast Rain

However, the warming trend will be moot as another Arctic blast returns to Metro Atlanta. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s on Sunday, and overnight lows will fall to the mid 20s for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Morning Freeze

As the cold air moves south, it will interact with a Gulf Low that will bring moisture to the southern half of the state.

[7 AM] Significant uncertainty in the forecast regarding potential to see any winter precip. While the current forecast favors scenario 1, we will be watching the model trends closely should they begin to trend closer to scenario 2, make sure to check back for updates!#HUNwx pic.twitter.com/yoJcv7ylYS — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) January 16, 2026

Snowfall will be practically non-existent for Metro Atlanta, with the exception of the very southern side of the region -- and even then, the most accumulation will be a dusting.

Weekend Snowfall

Instead, the Middle Georgia and Coastal Plains can expect to see a better chance for snow, with accumulations up to 0.25″ to 0.5″ through Sunday afternoon.

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2026 Cox Media Group