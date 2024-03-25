Wind Advisory in effect, wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph possible

Hold on to your hats!

Breezy conditions will set up today, and some areas in western Metro Atlanta will experience wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph throughout the course of this afternoon, tonight, and into Tuesday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western counties in Metro Atlanta through 2pm Tuesday.

Wind Advisory

High pressure located over Georgia Monday is flanked by low pressure in the Midwest and in the Atlantic Ocean. Air flows from high to low, and as a result, these features are producing gusty pressure gradient winds over Metro Atlanta.

Pressure Gradient Set Up

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour wind forecast for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Hour-by-hour wind forecasts

Wind gusts this high may be strong enough to knock down tree branches and powerlines, producing spotty power outages.

Be aware that gusty winds can also impact travelers, as high-profile vehicles may be pushed from one lane to another. Be sure to provide plenty of space between your vehicle and any large SUV, trucks, and tractor trailers.

Share Your Wind Reports With Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group