ESPN analyst eager to see how Carson Beck performs against tougher 2024 Georgia schedule

Carson Beck could be getting ready for his first NFL season. He impressed many in his first season as a starter at Georgia, throwing for 24 touchdowns, 3,941 yards and setting the school single-season record for completion percentage.

ESPN’s Jason Reid stated his belief that Beck would’ve had a second-round pick in this most recent draft. Instead, Reid now has Beck has the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Reid does still have some lingering questions about Beck.

Stemming in part from Beck’s performance against Alabama.

