College

ESPN analyst eager to see how Carson Beck performs against tougher 2024 Georgia schedule

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/30/23 - Georgia vs. Auburn Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgias game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Carson Beck could be getting ready for his first NFL season. He impressed many in his first season as a starter at Georgia, throwing for 24 touchdowns, 3,941 yards and setting the school single-season record for completion percentage.

ESPN’s Jason Reid stated his belief that Beck would’ve had a second-round pick in this most recent draft. Instead, Reid now has Beck has the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Reid does still have some lingering questions about Beck.

Stemming in part from Beck’s performance against Alabama.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!