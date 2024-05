Georgia star Charlie Condon set a new NCAA record with his 34th home run of the season, homering for the eighth-straight game against South Carolina on Thursday night.

Condon’s record-breaking home run was a solo shot that extended the Bulldogs lead to 7-3 in the top of the second inning.

LSU’s Brandon Larson holds the SEC single-season home run record (40, in 1997), but Condon’s 34 home runs are the most since the NCAA adopted the BBCOR standard in 2011.

Read more at DawgNation.com