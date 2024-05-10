College

Georgia baseball blasts five homers in 14-10 win at No. 13 South Carolina

By Jack Leo

Georgia baseball is knocking on the NCAA tournament’s door after a 14-10 win at No. 13 South Carolina on Thursday.

The No. 15-ranked Bulldogs (36-12, 14-11 SEC) are just one win away from securing a .500 conference record, effectively guaranteeing a postseason berth. The red-hot UGA lineup mashed five homers in its fifth-straight SEC win, televised nationally on ESPN2.

“You only can stay hot for so long,” UGA veteran pitcher Chandler Marsh said. “On the road when you score a lot early, you’ve got to work as hard as you can to put them away.

“The hitters, when they can just snag two more runs, two more runs, three more runs, it just defeats the team a little bit when they can’t get that momentum going.”

