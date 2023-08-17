Watching the Tropics: Hurricane Hilary eyes Southern California, new Atlantic development possible

If travel plans take you to the southern coast of California -- or even Las Vegas -- keep an eye on the weather forecast this weekend!
Hurricane Hilary will continue to swirl south of the California Baja this week before turning north this weekend.
Below is a close up view of the timeline for the southern California coast, including the Los Angeles area.
While Hilary may not necessarily make landfall along the California coast line, it will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to San Diego and Los Angeles -- and further east into Las Vegas -- as early as Sunday evening.
Tropical Storm #Hilary continues to be the MAIN focus for #SoCal weather.— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 16, 2023
Here is the forecast total rainfall expected from the system. Widespread 1-3 inch (local 4 inch) totals across Ventura/LA counties with a bit less across San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yBXK5TdPqN
Here are the latest NHC Key Messages for Tropical Storm Hilary. Heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding and debris flows remains the primary concern for So Cal Sun-Mon. Wind and swell/surf impacts will be more sensitive to the track of the storm. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/JRye5r3ud9— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 17, 2023
We're closely watching the tropics as Hilary continues to promise wet conditions arriving this weekend. Stay tuned to the forecast - as the potential exists for significant flood impacts to parts of the region.☂️⛈️ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/SKGWi6lqcY— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2023
Southern California Tropical Trivia
Watching a West Coast landfalling tropical system does not happen very often. In fact, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles says the only time a tropical storm has made landfall in the state of California (in the modern record keeping era) happened on September 25, 1939.
Just for tropical trivia:— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 16, 2023
September 25th, 1939: The only time a tropical storm made landfall in CA in the 20th Century. #CAwx
More recently, in the 1970s, a few tropical systems have made a brush with the Los Angeles area.
San Diego also has a history of landfalling tropical systems.
As recently as 1997, the remnants of Hurricane Nora brought rain showers to the Las Vegas and Lake Mead regions as well.
Keeping eyes on the Atlantic Basin as well
The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is in mid-September, and right on cue, the Atlantic Basin is showing signs of development!
The National Hurricane Center is indicating three areas of potential tropical development: two areas in the open Atlantic waters, and one area in the Gulf of Mexico.
I will continue to monitor these conditions over the weekend. Below is the Futurecast radar throughout the Atlantic Basin.
