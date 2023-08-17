Watching the Tropics: Hurricane Hilary eyes Southern California, new Atlantic development possible

If travel plans take you to the southern coast of California -- or even Las Vegas -- keep an eye on the weather forecast this weekend!

Hurricane Hilary will continue to swirl south of the California Baja this week before turning north this weekend.

Hurricane Hilary Cone Hurricane Hilary Forecast Cone. This data will change -- be sure to monitor the National Hurricane Center's website for the latest information.

Below is a close up view of the timeline for the southern California coast, including the Los Angeles area.

Tracking Hilary Hurricane Hilary Forecast Cone; Hilary is forecast to move through the Los Angeles area as a tropical storm. This information will change -- be sure to monitor the National Hurricane Center's website for updates.

While Hilary may not necessarily make landfall along the California coast line, it will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to San Diego and Los Angeles -- and further east into Las Vegas -- as early as Sunday evening.

Here is the forecast total rainfall expected from the system. Widespread 1-3 inch (local 4 inch) totals across Ventura/LA counties with a bit less across San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yBXK5TdPqN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 16, 2023





Here are the latest NHC Key Messages for Tropical Storm Hilary. Heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding and debris flows remains the primary concern for So Cal Sun-Mon. Wind and swell/surf impacts will be more sensitive to the track of the storm. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/JRye5r3ud9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 17, 2023





We're closely watching the tropics as Hilary continues to promise wet conditions arriving this weekend. Stay tuned to the forecast - as the potential exists for significant flood impacts to parts of the region.☂️⛈️ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/SKGWi6lqcY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2023

Tracking Hilary Earliest arrival of tropical storm force winds (wind gusts 39 to 73 mph). Tropical storm force winds may arrive in the Los Angeles area as early as Sunday evening. This information will change -- be sure to monitor the National Hurricane Center's website for updated information.

Southern California Tropical Trivia

Watching a West Coast landfalling tropical system does not happen very often. In fact, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles says the only time a tropical storm has made landfall in the state of California (in the modern record keeping era) happened on September 25, 1939.

September 25th, 1939: The only time a tropical storm made landfall in CA in the 20th Century. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 16, 2023

More recently, in the 1970s, a few tropical systems have made a brush with the Los Angeles area.

Historical Tropical Systems in Southern California Previous tropical systems that have impacted the Los Angeles area.

San Diego also has a history of landfalling tropical systems.

As recently as 1997, the remnants of Hurricane Nora brought rain showers to the Las Vegas and Lake Mead regions as well.

Keeping eyes on the Atlantic Basin as well

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is in mid-September, and right on cue, the Atlantic Basin is showing signs of development!

Peak of Hurricane Season. Courtest of NOAA and NHC.

The National Hurricane Center is indicating three areas of potential tropical development: two areas in the open Atlantic waters, and one area in the Gulf of Mexico.

I will continue to monitor these conditions over the weekend. Below is the Futurecast radar throughout the Atlantic Basin.

