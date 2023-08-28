Tropical Storm Idalia rapidly intensifying, will make Florida landfall as a hurricane Wednesday

Tropical Storm Idalia formed over the weekend, and it is undergoing rapid strengthening near the western tip of Cuba as of Monday morning.

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane by Monday afternoon, and it will move north-northeast towards western Florida this week.

By Wednesday morning, Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast of Florida, with the center of circulation potentially crossing over the coastline between Clearwater/Tampa and just east of Apalachicola.

By Wednesday afternoon, Idalia will move over coastal Georgia and South Carolina, potentially impacting Savannah and Hilton Head Island with damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding by Wednesday evening.

Idalia's Futurecast

Track Tropical Storm -- and soon to be Hurricane Idalia -- with the interactive tracker below.

