Tired of the Summer Heat? Wednesday’s cold front will bring a taste of fall this week

Just because the calendar says “September” does not mean we are done with the sizzling Summer Heat!

Taking a look at the actual highs and lows in Atlanta for the first week and a half in Atlanta, temperatures are running about 1.5 degrees above average, with afternoon highs still climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

September 10 Data

However, a cold front will arrive on Wednesday morning, bringing a welcomed taste of Fall through the weekend.

Cold Front

Afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 70s and low 80s through this coming weekend. Morning lows will also dip into the upper 50s to low 60s -- almost cold enough to break out the flannel shirts and Ugg boots!

Cold Front on the Way

Share Your Temperature Reports with Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group