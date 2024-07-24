News

Thunderstorms produce flash flooding Tuesday evening, another round of heavy rain possible today

By Christina Edwards

Tuesday Evening Rainfall in Metro Atlanta

A line of heavy rain and storms absolutely parked over Metro Atlanta for a few hours Tuesday evening, resulting in flash flooding throughout Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties.

Tuesday PM Update: Heads up for my DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett County friends! ☔️ Flash Flood Warning in effect for...

Posted by Christina Edwards on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

As a result of the heavy rain, portions of the I-285 eastbound exit to Georgia 400 were closed as floodwaters accumulated over the freeways.

The GDOT camera illustrated the issue: The exit ramp looked like a lake as travelers tried to make their way home during the Tuesday evening commute.

Over the course of 4 hours, as much as 2.5 to 4 inches of rain fell over Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Rainfall Totals On Tuesday Evening Rainfall totals across Metro Atlanta from 4pm to 8pm Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

More Heavy Rain on the Way Wednesday and Thursday

Unfortunately, more heavy rain is in the forecast for this afternoon and again tomorrow. Below is the Futurecast radar animation for this afternoon into the late night hours.

Futurecast Radar for Wednesday HRRR Model data showing the Futurecast "Radar" for Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

If any of the storms park over an area for an extended period of time, flash flooding may occur again this afternoon and evening.

As a result, the Weather Prediction Center has placed Metro Atlanta into a “Slight Risk” for Excessive Rainfall today and again tomorrow.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook Excessive Rainfall Outlook (Source: Weather Prediction Center/NWS)

This means that there is a 15 percent probability of excessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding in the Metro Atlanta area.

Model guidance indicates that as much as 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible along the I-20 corridor through Thursday evening.

Be ready for any Flash Flood Warnings, and remember -- never attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters.

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

Flood Water Safety

