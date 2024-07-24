Thunderstorms produce flash flooding Tuesday evening, another round of heavy rain possible today

A line of heavy rain and storms absolutely parked over Metro Atlanta for a few hours Tuesday evening, resulting in flash flooding throughout Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties.
As a result of the heavy rain, portions of the I-285 eastbound exit to Georgia 400 were closed as floodwaters accumulated over the freeways.
A Wireless Emergency Alert has been sent by @GADeptofTrans. Though the message does not provide info other than location, this alert was sent due to flooding and the closure of the I-285 eastbound exit to GA 400. No other emergency exists.— Atlanta-Fulton County EMA (@AFCEMA) July 24, 2024
The GDOT camera illustrated the issue: The exit ramp looked like a lake as travelers tried to make their way home during the Tuesday evening commute.
At one point, flooding on I-285 and Georgia 400 caused numerous cars to stall out on the freeways. #ATLwx #GAwx #ATL #Atlanta https://t.co/uWvQnAXJOX pic.twitter.com/3HjQFOOLQ3— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) July 24, 2024
Over the course of 4 hours, as much as 2.5 to 4 inches of rain fell over Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.
More Heavy Rain on the Way Wednesday and Thursday
Unfortunately, more heavy rain is in the forecast for this afternoon and again tomorrow. Below is the Futurecast radar animation for this afternoon into the late night hours.
If any of the storms park over an area for an extended period of time, flash flooding may occur again this afternoon and evening.
As a result, the Weather Prediction Center has placed Metro Atlanta into a “Slight Risk” for Excessive Rainfall today and again tomorrow.
This means that there is a 15 percent probability of excessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding in the Metro Atlanta area.
Model guidance indicates that as much as 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible along the I-20 corridor through Thursday evening.
Be ready for any Flash Flood Warnings, and remember -- never attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters.
