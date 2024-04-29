Temperatures heating up this week, feeling like summer by Thursday!

The calendar is halfway through Spring, but Metro Atlanta will feel the Summer Sizzle by the end of this week!

High temperatures today will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, a few degrees above the average high of 77.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday, with off and on precipitation throughout the day.

HRRR Futurecast Rain

However, once the storms roll out, the air temperatures heat up! Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s by Thursday, potentially marking the hottest temperature so far this year.

Temperature Outlook this Week

As air temperatures climb, remember that surface temperatures will heat up significantly as well!

Dark surfaces -- like asphalt -- absorb the sunlight and become considerably hotter than the surrounding air temperatures. During an 80 degree day, surface temperatures can climb as high as high as 125 to 140 degrees in the sunshine!

Hot Asphalt During Summer Dog Walks

The best way to protect your pet’s paws is to do the “7-Second Test”: Place the back of your hand on the ground for 7 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it will likely be too hot for your pets.

Have a great spring, and a spectacular summer!

