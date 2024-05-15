College

Game times, TV Networks set for Georgia football games against Kentucky, Florida

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kenny McIntosh Florida vs. Georgia (10/29/22) Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday, 28, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Even with new TV partners, one of Georgia’s most important games will be staying in its usual time slot.

ESPN announced that Georgia’s game against Florida on Nov. 2 will be at 3:30 p.m. ET. Only instead of CBS airing the game, ABC will now do so.

This year’s game against Florida will have the added intrigue of Georgia having running back Trevor Etienne. The standout running back transferred into the Georgia program this offseason after spending the previous two seasons with Billy Napier and the Gators.

The SEC broadcast partner also announced that Georgia’s Week 3 game against Kentucky will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

