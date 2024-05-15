Game times, TV Networks set for Georgia football games against Kentucky, Florida

Even with new TV partners, one of Georgia’s most important games will be staying in its usual time slot.

ESPN announced that Georgia’s game against Florida on Nov. 2 will be at 3:30 p.m. ET. Only instead of CBS airing the game, ABC will now do so.

This year’s game against Florida will have the added intrigue of Georgia having running back Trevor Etienne. The standout running back transferred into the Georgia program this offseason after spending the previous two seasons with Billy Napier and the Gators.

The SEC broadcast partner also announced that Georgia’s Week 3 game against Kentucky will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

