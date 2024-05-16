Wes Johnson’s Georgia baseball formula for Florida: focus, sense of urgency

ATHENS — Wes Johnson and the Georgia Bulldogs are the hottest team in college baseball and plan to keep the pedal down with rival Florida coming to town.

Johnson has led Georgia to a consensus Top 10 ranking in his first season as head coach by emphasizing positivity and urgency, and nothing will change before the first pitch is thrown at 6:02 p.m. on Thursday night at Foley Field.

“The challenge, when you start to look at how do you get guys to win or how does a winning streak evolve, those players and those teams are really focused on just today,” Johnson said at a Wednesday media session at Foley Field.

“You never get too far ahead, that’s something we work really hard it. We’re not talking about going to Hoover on Monday or anything like that, we have a game that starts at 6 o’clock on Thursday night right here.”

Read more at DawgNation.