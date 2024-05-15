College

SEC Network star Peter Burns picks Georgia, Texas atop SEC football heap

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

UGA Mascot 12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Uga XI during Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Peter Burns has correctly predicted two of the past three national champions by selecting Georgia, and the SEC Network star is leaning toward picking the Bulldogs again.

“I would have gone three for three if, in Atlanta had maybe one of two possessions changed in that game,” Burns said, referring to the 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game that derailed Georgia’s three-peat hopes.

“I still go back and get pissed off Georgia played so good all season long and didn’t get that opportunity to play (in the playoffs).”

Burns suggested that could serve as added incentive for the 2024 version of the Bulldogs, and that might be why he has Georgia among the top two teams in the SEC.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

