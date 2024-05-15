SEC Network star Peter Burns picks Georgia, Texas atop SEC football heap

ATHENS — Peter Burns has correctly predicted two of the past three national champions by selecting Georgia, and the SEC Network star is leaning toward picking the Bulldogs again.

“I would have gone three for three if, in Atlanta had maybe one of two possessions changed in that game,” Burns said, referring to the 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game that derailed Georgia’s three-peat hopes.

“I still go back and get pissed off Georgia played so good all season long and didn’t get that opportunity to play (in the playoffs).”

Burns suggested that could serve as added incentive for the 2024 version of the Bulldogs, and that might be why he has Georgia among the top two teams in the SEC.

