Temperatures climbing into the upper 80s today, warmest so far this year

Metro Atlanta was blessed with relatively cool temperatures throughout the months of March and April, but May is quickly reminding us that summer is on its way!

Afternoon temperatures today will climb to the upper 80s, roughly 10 to 15 degrees above average for early May.

Over the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop with the heating of the day, a summer-like pattern that will continue into Monday of next week. The additional cloud cover and rain showers will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s for Friday through Sunday.

Heat Safety Tips

The last time Metro Atlanta experienced temperatures in the upper 80s was September 30, so it’s been a while since the Metro area experienced summer-like heat.

Therefore, it’s important to mind heat safety rules as the temperatures begin to climb.

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

