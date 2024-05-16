College

2024 Georgia football team ’a little bit hungrier’ per head coach Kirby Smart

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Kirby Smart notes there is a different energy around this Georgia team.

Given the way his Georgia team ended the 2023 season, that was probably always going to be the case. For the first time since 2021, Georgia won’t enter the season as a defending national champion.

A loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game prevented Georgia from getting back to the College Football Playoff.

That defeat has stuck with this team. Leaders such as Carson Beck and Tate Ratledge have said as much. Smart saw it in spring practice.

