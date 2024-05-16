Georgia linebacker tabbed as national breakout player by ESPN

If you’re good enough to play inside linebacker at Georgia, odds are you’re one of the top players in the country at the position. That’s the standard that has been set by the likes of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Roquan Smith.

And ESPN’s Paolo Ugetti expects sophomore linebacker Raylen Wilson to be the next play up to that level.

In previewing the upcoming college football season, Ugetti tabbed Wilson as one of the 10 national breakout players for 2024.

“It would not be a true list of breakout players without a member of Georgia’s defense,” Ugetti wrote. “Wilson looks like the next great linebacker for the Bulldogs. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Wilson was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection and the transfer of linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Kentucky should further open up an opportunity for Wilson to become yet another household name.”

Read more at DawgNation.com