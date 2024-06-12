Summer in Atlanta: Battling the heat, humidity, and mosquitoes!

When it rains in Atlanta, it pours!

And rainfall can be especially heavy in the Summer, when nearly 14 inches of rain falls between June 1 and August 30.

Average Monthly Precipitation in Atlanta

But mosquitoes don’t need 14 inches of rain. In fact, they don’t even need an inch of rain!

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, mosquitoes only need a teaspoon’s worth of water to breed. For reference, the amount of water in a bottle cap is sufficient for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow.

How to keep the mosquitos at bay this summer Talking Up A Storm with Christina Edwards

After a heavy summer rain, puddles of water in the gutters, downspouts, and patio areas will provide sufficient breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even magnolia leaves can trap the water and breed mosquitoes!

Climbing temperatures are also a factor.

Matt Breda notes that when the rainwater temperature warms above 80 degrees, the mosquitoes “will go from eggs to adult in as little as 4 or 5 days.”

“Mosquitoes are dangerous pests because they do carry disease, and that is very concerning for our small children and our seniors.”

Talk Up a Storm With Me!









asfj;sadf

©2024 Cox Media Group