Strong to severe storms possible Monday across metro Atlanta

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Southeast today, and these storms will roll through metro Atlanta just in time for the Monday afternoon and evening commute.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an “Enhanced Risk” for scattered severe storms this afternoon, which means they will be persistent and widespread, and a few storms will be intense with damaging winds the main impacts from these storms.

SPC Outlook Metro Atlanta and North Georgia is under an "Enhanced Risk", or Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms today.

In fact, wind gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph can be expected this afternoon -- this is strong enough to knock down large swaths of trees and powerlines. Please travel carefully this afternoon, and be aware widespread power outages may also be an issue for the Metro Atlanta area.

SPC Thunderstorm Risk Categories

What is a severe thunderstorm?

Hot and humid air will be in place over North Georgia, which is favorable for thunderstorms to develop. These storms will eventually form a long line -- a squall line -- that will bring torrential rainfall as well as damaging winds to the Metro Atlanta area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Below is the Futurecast Radar model showing the timeline for this afternoon’s storms.

Futurecast Radar Futurecast Radar for Monday Afternoon





Share Your Storm Reports with Me!





©2023 Cox Media Group