Still warm, but slightly cooler temperatures this week

By Christina Edwards

850 millibar temperature anomalies

By Christina Edwards

Metro Atlanta was sweating it out this past weekend! Actual temperatures reached 97 degrees at the Atlanta Airport on Saturday, and Peachtree City reached 99 degrees on Sunday!

Weekend Actual Temperature in Atlanta

Peachtree City reached 99 degrees on Sunday

High pressure over the Northeast was responsible for sending temperatures as high as 10 degrees above average.

That same high pressure system will slide south and east, putting it in a position to push slightly cooler air from the Appalachian Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean over the Metro Atlanta area.

850 millibar temperature anomalies

As a result, Metro Atlanta will “cool down” from the upper 90s to the upper 80s. In addition, a southeast breeze gusting 25 mph will help ventilate the area, bringing a brief break to the sweltering temperatures.

Afternoon Highs Temperature Trend

One of the difficulties with heat waves is the warmer than average temperatures at night -- warm overnight temperatures make it difficult for homes and businesses to cool down, straining the air condition system and the power grid. This, in turn, can make it difficult to sleep when it’s abnormally warm, leading to public safety issues.

Morning Temperature Trend

Thankfully, morning temperatures will cool off into the 60s and lower 70s this week, however, another heat wave may be looming heading into the following weekend.

