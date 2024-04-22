Staying dry this week, temperatures gradually warm through the next several days

High pressure will prevail this week, allowing dry conditions and a gradual warm up through the week ahead.

Surface Map

Morning lows dropped into the upper 30s to low 40s Monday morning, nearly 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Hold on to the jackets and sweatshirts -- another chilly start is in the forecast for Tuesday with lows in the mid 40s. However, air temperatures will moderate, and lows will rise into the mid 50s by Friday morning.

Morning Lows Trend

A similar temperature trend is in store for the afternoons. Monday afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. However, high pressure and sunny skies will warm afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by Friday, with a few areas reaching 80 degrees before the weekend.

Afternoon Temperature Trend

With mild and quiet conditions prevailing this week, this is a good time to mow the lawn or dig in the garden.

