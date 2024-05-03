3 reasons Georgia coach Kirby Smart deserving of being highest paid college coach in the nation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart sits atop college football as the sport’s top active coach, and on Thursday the University of Georgia made sure he was paid like it.

Smart received a two-year contract extension through 2033 with an annual, nation-high salary of $13 million — dwarfing the initial annual salary of $3.75 million he agreed to when he took over the Bulldogs’ program in 2016.

Smart has seen to it that Georgia, long considered a sleeping giant with its rich, in-state talent, has grown into the dominant force most everyone knew it was capable of being.

“I want more than relevance, I want dominance,” Smart recently said, “and we’ve been more dominant in the last three years.”

Here are three more reasons Smart is worthy of being the nation’s highest paid collegiate coach:

Read more at DawgNation.com