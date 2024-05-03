Georgia baseball hosts No. 13 Vanderbilt, chasing NCAA Tournament ‘golden ticket’

ATHENS – Georgia baseball has nine games to make itself an NCAA Tournament team.
No more nonconference opponents. No more mid-week games.
Just three straight weekends wrestling for ground in the conference and the tournament bubble against SEC East competition.
It’s a home stretch of sorts for the No. 19-ranked Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11 SEC), starting with No. 13 Vanderbilt in Athens this weekend.
UGA will continue its chase for the coveted 15-win mark in the conference – which all but guarantees a postseason berth – at 6 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network+).
