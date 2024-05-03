College

Georgia baseball hosts No. 13 Vanderbilt, chasing NCAA Tournament ‘golden ticket’

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Communications) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson after Georgia's game against Northern Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

ATHENS – Georgia baseball has nine games to make itself an NCAA Tournament team.

No more nonconference opponents. No more mid-week games.

Just three straight weekends wrestling for ground in the conference and the tournament bubble against SEC East competition.

It’s a home stretch of sorts for the No. 19-ranked Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11 SEC), starting with No. 13 Vanderbilt in Athens this weekend.

UGA will continue its chase for the coveted 15-win mark in the conference – which all but guarantees a postseason berth – at 6 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network+).

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!