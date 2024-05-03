College

Georgia’s Kirby Smart makes official statement: ‘Grateful and humbled,’ nation’s highest-paid coach

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) ATLANTA, GA  Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Championship, played December 2nd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is “grateful and humbled” after becoming the highest paid coach in college football.

Smart, the Bulldogs’ ninth-year head coach, received a two-year contract extension (though 2033) and will make $13 million annually.

Smart issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, thanking UGA president Jere Morehead and third-year athletic director Josh Brooks.

“I continue to be grateful and humbled by our administration’s commitment to our football program,” Smart’s statement read. “The current culture in collegiate athletics is everchanging and as challenging as it has ever been, so I truly appreciate the leadership that our team is continually provided.

