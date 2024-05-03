Georgia’s Kirby Smart makes official statement: ‘Grateful and humbled,’ nation’s highest-paid coach

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is “grateful and humbled” after becoming the highest paid coach in college football.

Smart, the Bulldogs’ ninth-year head coach, received a two-year contract extension (though 2033) and will make $13 million annually.

Smart issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, thanking UGA president Jere Morehead and third-year athletic director Josh Brooks.

“I continue to be grateful and humbled by our administration’s commitment to our football program,” Smart’s statement read. “The current culture in collegiate athletics is everchanging and as challenging as it has ever been, so I truly appreciate the leadership that our team is continually provided.

