Tornado touched down in Henry County on Thursday, NWS confirms

Henry County, Ga. — A tornado touched down on Thursday afternoon in Henry County, National Weather Service officials confirmed.

Video and radar confirmation from NWS officials say a tornado touched down less than a mile from the path of another EF-O tornado on April 7.

Officials confirm several trees are down after storms in Henry County in the area between I-75 and Highway 23 north of Bethlehem Road.

“We do have reports of several residential structures damaged. We have our crews with the police department on scene helping us go through checking for injuries and anything like that,” Captain Craig Hunter said.

Hunter adds that the damage reported is in the southern end of the county.

According to Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, “severe storms are expected with the potential for damaging winds, heavy rains and isolated tornadoes.”

On Wednesday, NWS officials confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Carroll and Coweta counties during storms on Tuesday.

Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials are advising residents to stay off the roads and to shelter in place and avoid travel unless it is “absolutely necessary.”

Tornado Warning continues for Henry County, GA until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5puMOC1bY6 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 29, 2025