Three tornadoes confirmed in metro Atlanta following Monday’s storms

ATLANTA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down across the metro Atlanta area during Monday’s round of severe weather, including two EF-0 twisters and one EF-1.

The latest confirmed tornado, an EF-0, struck Fayette County with estimated wind speeds of 70 miles per hour. The storm tracked a quarter mile path along Williamsburg Way near Fayetteville, knocking down trees and limbs but causing no structural damage or injuries.

Earlier assessments confirmed a 5-mile EF-0 tornado in Coweta County, which produced winds around 75 miles per hour. That twister also brought down trees and caused some minor property damage.

In Henry County, a stronger EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Jodeco Road and Interstate 75. With wind speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour, that storm damaged structures and downed numerous trees, though no injuries have been reported.

Survey teams continue to assess damage across the region, but officials emphasize that despite the storm’s intensity, no fatalities or injuries have occurred.

Clean-up efforts are underway as communities begin to recover from the severe weather system that moved through the area at the start of the week.

Residents are urged to remain cautious as debris removal continues and emergency crews work to restore affected areas.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story