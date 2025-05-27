Severe storms roll into metro Atlanta area Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, GA — A line of strong and severe storms is moving through south metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

A ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been extended to 5:15 p.m. due to the severe weather conditions.

Coweta, Carroll, and Fayette counties were issued tornado warnings around 3 p.m. since the storms rolled into the state from Alabama around 2 p.m.

In Carroll County, the National Weather Service reports of a few trees down and potential structural damage to outbuildings.

Several other counties, particularly located south of the metro Atlanta area, are under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches.

The main threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. These conditions may also come with a low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado.

As the severe weather passes through Georgia with rain in the north and storms in the south metro areas, cooler temperatures will return to the north Georgia mountains.

At 2:32 PM EDT, 2 S Tyus [Carroll Co, GA] Emergency Mngr reports Tornado. Trees down along Roopville-Veal Road. A barn had its roof torn off. TDS noted on KFFC radar from 1828 to 1833 UTC. #gawx https://t.co/R5AI4QeZd4 pic.twitter.com/4H15WfxtM6 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) May 27, 2025

Follow WSB Radio’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards on X for more updates.