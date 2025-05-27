Local

Severe storms roll into metro Atlanta area Tuesday afternoon

By Ann Powell
Airport Thunderstorm On Wednesday, 7/17/13 Images show the progression of a severe thunderstorm over the south metro. Sudden increase in rainfall very apparent. Also, Mammatus clouds over Hartsfield's south runway.
By Ann Powell

ATLANTA, GA — A line of strong and severe storms is moving through south metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

A ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been extended to 5:15 p.m. due to the severe weather conditions.

Coweta, Carroll, and Fayette counties were issued tornado warnings around 3 p.m. since the storms rolled into the state from Alabama around 2 p.m.

In Carroll County, the National Weather Service reports of a few trees down and potential structural damage to outbuildings.

Several other counties, particularly located south of the metro Atlanta area, are under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches.

The main threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. These conditions may also come with a low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado.

As the severe weather passes through Georgia with rain in the north and storms in the south metro areas, cooler temperatures will return to the north Georgia mountains.

Follow WSB Radio’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards on X for more updates.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!