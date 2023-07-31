July was sooo hot, but how hot was it, really?

I don’t know about you, but I felt like I was a melting popsicle for the entirety of July -- and no wonder!

Metro Atlanta experienced nearly four straight weeks with daytime highs in the 90s. As many as six of those days featured afternoon highs 95 degrees or hotter.

In fact, the hottest day so far this summer occurred on July 29, when the thermometer reached 98 degrees.

This is in stark contrast to the average daily daytime high for July, which is 90 degrees. No wonder we were all roasting!

Factoring in the daily morning lows, the average monthly temperature for July 2023 is 83 degrees -- roughly two degrees above average. This also means July 2023 is the 7th hottest July on record for Atlanta.

It’s also the 9th driest July on record, with only 1.73 inches in the official climatological reporting bucket at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Other locations in the Metro area received more rain than this, but the nature of the storms this month have been very hit or miss across the area.

But do you remember June and how temperatures remained well below average? The cooler than average conditions in June cancel out a lot of the July heat when quantifying Summer 2023′s superlatives.

Overall, for “Summer” which will be defined as June 1 through August 31, Atlanta is experiencing it’s 25th hottest summer on record.

