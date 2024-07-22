Is Metro Atlanta’s drought over yet?

I got really lucky last week, as it had rained at my house every day between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 21.

My unofficial rain gauge measured 7 inches of rainfall, but it’s not too far off! Below are rainfall totals from across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

7-Day Rainfall in North Georgia

A little over 2 weeks ago, I noted that Metro Atlanta was experiencing a flash drought, which occurs during a stretch of unusually warm and dry conditions.

July 3, 2024 Drought Monitor

However, a cold front stalled out over Metro Atlanta, and daily rain showers provided heavy deluges across the region since last Monday.

Daily rain chances will continue through the rest of this week, with some locally heavy downpours producing 2-4 inches of rain at a time.

Rain Chances this Week

Does that mean the drought is over?

It is hard to say for sure, though all the heavy rain certainly helped!

Before the heavy rain arrived, NOAA’s Drought Termination and Amelioration website indicated that as much as 9 to 12 inches of rainfall was needed within 4 weeks to end the drought.

Drought Termination and Amelioration Drought Termination and Amelioration (NOAA). As much as 8 to 10 inches of rainfall is needed within one month in the mid to dark brown areas to ease the drought.

Half of that needed rainfall has already arrived in Metro Atlanta, and rain chances remain high through the rest of this week.

So I do anticipate a reduction in the drought conditions here in North Georgia, but we will know for sure on Thursday morning when the latest U.S. Drought Monitor information is released.

July 16, 2024 Drought Monitor in Georgia

