Idalia moving through Georgia Wednesday

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Major Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday morning, and it is moving very quickly to the northeast throughout the day.

As a result, the bulk of the heavy rain and damaging winds will remain south and east of Metro Atlanta.

Middle Georgia is under a Tropical Storm Warning, and the Savannah area is bracing for Idalia to still be a strong tropical storm if not a hurricane as it moves over Coastal Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Track Idalia’s impact with the interactive tracker below.

Click to Interact



Below is the Futurecast Radar Animation for Wednesday.

Futurecast Radar Model





Below is the Futurecast Wind Model Data.

Futurecast Wind Gusts Model





Share Your Storm Reports with Me!





©2023 Cox Media Group