Heavy rain, thunderstorms moving into Metro Atlanta during Friday morning commute

If you are hitting the road to head to work or to head out of town this morning, heads up!

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to move through the Metro Atlanta area, bringing locally heavy downpours and potentially strong gusty winds. Lightning will also be an issue as the storms continue to move east through the Metro area.

I will provide live updates regarding the location and timing of these storms throughout the morning on 95.5 WSB. You can also track the storms using the interactive radar below.

While wind gusts are expected to be below severe limits, they may gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. Wind gusts this high will still be strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines, due to the rain-saturated soils across the Metro area.

In addition, the NOAA Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rainfall rates as high as 2.5 inches per hour, leading to potential flash flooding issues during the Friday morning commute.

High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model guidance shows the storms will be out of the Metro Atlanta area after 11am. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

