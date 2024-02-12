Heavy rain continues, Flood Watch in effect through Monday night

Heavy rain arrived over the weekend, however a slow-moving system will continue to bring torrential rain and thunderstorms to Metro Atlanta through Monday afternoon and evening.

Stay ahead of the rain with the Interactive Radar below.

Click to Interact

Rainfall Totals, So Far

Since 12AM Sunday, as much as 1″ to 4″ inches of rain has fallen across the majority Metro Atlanta, but a band of heavier rain developed on the Southside in Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, and Newton counties.

As of 6am Monday, some of the heavier rainfall totals include:

4.17″ in Newnan



3.91″″ in Fayetteville



3.44″ in Griffin



2.96″ in Hiram



2.35″ in Social Circle



Rain is expected to continue through the Monday evening commute. However, as the rain moves out, gusty winds are expected to develop this evening, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Gusty winds following heavy rain may knock down trees through Tuesday morning. A few isolated power outages are possible through Tuesday morning.

©2023 Cox Media Group