Hard freeze on the way for Metro Atlanta Wednesday morning

Frigid air continues to move through North Georgia today, limiting afternoon highs to the mid to upper 40s -- approximately 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The animation below illustrates the blast of cold air as the ECMWF shows colder than average temperatures rolling through the eastern half of the U.S.

850 millibar temperature anomoly

I am forecasting a Wednesday morning low of 27 at the Atlanta Airport. If this forecast verifies, Wednesday morning’s lows would be the coldest since March 20, 2023, when the temperature dropped to 28 degrees at the airport.

Tuesday into Wednesday Morning

Outside of the perimeter, many suburban temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s on Wednesday morning!

This is a hard freeze, which is hazardous to crops and household plants, as well as exposed pipes and pets. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop below 29 degrees for several hours. which means we will need to take precautions to protect the 4 P’s: Pipes, People, Pets, and Plants.

Pipes: Leave the faucets dripping overnight, and leave cabinet doors open -- this will allow warmer air to flow around the pipes. Double check that exterior garden hoses and faucets are protected as well.

People: Individuals with poor circulation issues may not realize that extremities (fingers, toes, ears, nose, et) may be cold enough to cause heath concerns, including but not limited to frostbite and hypothermia. Make sure people with poor heating systems have a warm place to stay overnight.

Pets: Cats and dogs are not immune to the cold, and they too can succumb to hypothermia and frostbite if left out in temperatures as low as the upper 20s.

Plants: Any non-cold hardy plants that are left outside may succumb to the freezing conditions.

The deep freeze is quick to move in, and it is quick to move out! Morning temperatures will bounce into the 50s this weekend as rain showers move into Metro Atlanta.

