Feeling like Summer this week!

We are a week away from the unofficial start of Summer, but we will feel the heat build heading into the holiday weekend.

High pressure will set in over the Eastern U.S. this week, suppressing rain chances and pushing temperatures into the 80s all throughout the Appalachians and the Southeast.

Forecast Surface Map

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Wednesday, and some communities in Metro Atlanta may reach 90 degrees by Thursday.

Afternoon Highs this Week

As air temperatures climb, remember that surface temperatures will heat up significantly as well!

Dark surfaces -- like asphalt -- absorb the sunlight and become considerably hotter than the surrounding air temperatures. During an 80 degree day, surface temperatures can climb as high as high as 125 to 140 degrees in the sunshine!

Hot Asphalt During Summer Dog Walks

The best way to protect your pet’s paws is to do the “7-Second Test”: Place the back of your hand on the ground for 7 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it will likely be too hot for your pets.

Remember: The coolest temperature of the day occurs just before sunrise. Morning lows this week will remain relatively comfortable, staying in the mid to upper 60s heading into the weekend.

Morning Lows this Week

Have a great spring, and a spectacular summer!

Share Your Temperature Reports and Dog Photos With Me!

©2024 Cox Media Group