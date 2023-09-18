Feeling like Fall for the final week of Summer

A cold front swept through North Georgia on Sunday, ushering a taste of fall leading up to the Autumnal Equinox this weekend!

Monday Temperature Outlook

The great news is that high pressure will settle over the Southeast US, so dry conditions will prevail.

High Pressure

Saturday marks the astronomical First Day of Fall, and the weather will be taking a cue from the calendar! Expect dry conditions with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

First Day of Fall

Share Your Fall Photos with Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group