Feeling like Fall for the final week of Summer

A cold front swept through North Georgia on Sunday, ushering a taste of fall leading up to the Autumnal Equinox this weekend!
The great news is that high pressure will settle over the Southeast US, so dry conditions will prevail.
Saturday marks the astronomical First Day of Fall, and the weather will be taking a cue from the calendar! Expect dry conditions with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Share Your Fall Photos with Me!
Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB
Instagram: ChristinaWSBwx
Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx
TikTok: @ChristinaEdwards955WSB
©2023 Cox Media Group