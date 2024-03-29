Fabulous weather in store for Easter Weekend

Metro Atlanta has endured a chance of rain nearly every weekend since early January, but this week, dry weather will prevail!

Morning temperatures will still be cool -- in the mid 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.

However, afternoon temperatures will quickly perk up, climbing into the 70s for today and Saturday, and potentially reaching 80 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Easter Outlook

With that said -- spring temperatures are extremely fickle, and it is still too early to shrug off the chance of a spring frost, or worse -- a spring freeze.

The image below shows the ECMWF extended range model data, and most notably, the temperature trend shows morning lows potentially dropping into the mid to upper 30s by the end of next week.

ECMWF Extended Range Model Data

All that to say, keep the light jackets and sweaters handy for next week.

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

