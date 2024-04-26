Where things stand with Georgia football prospects entering day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

ATHENS — The second day of the 2024 NFL Draft figures to be a very busy one for the Georgia football program.

After seeing Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bulldogs could have another five players come off the board in the second and third rounds of this year’s draft.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is likely to be the first Bulldog to come off the board. There was a late run on wide receivers at the end of the first round, with Xavier Worthy going to the Chiefs with pick No. 28 and Xavier Legette landing with the Carolina Panthers at pick No. 32.

The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers are all teams picking at the top of the second round that could use wide receiver help.

