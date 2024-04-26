Amarius Mims taken by Cincinnati Bengals in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Amarius Mims was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with pick No. 18.

Mims is the second Georgia Bulldog to come off the board, as Brock Bowers was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.

Mims only started eight games during his college career. He missed seven games during his junior season due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Yet he still went in the first round due in large part to his massive upside. Mims is one of, if not the, most athletic tackle prospects in this class. He measured in at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds and still ran a 5.07 40-yard dash.

