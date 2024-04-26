Nick Saban calls out Amarius Mims selection, says Mims took himself out of SEC championship game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some questions about the selection of Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals took Mims with the No. 18 overall pick. He was the second Bulldog off the board, as Brock Bowers landed with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 13.

But shortly after the selection of Mims, the new ESPN commentator had some critical remarks for Mims.

“This guy’s got all the tools -- he’s got great size, he’s got great power,” Saban said. “But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start 8 [games?] Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game and then he’s out. Takes himself out. I don’t know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you’re going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League.”

Read more at DawgNation.com