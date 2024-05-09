Drying out from Thursday’s rain, but another round moving in for Friday’s morning commute

Storms produced heavy rain throughout Metro Atlanta today, with as much as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall from Fayetteville and Tyrone to Gainesville and Dacula.

However, the highest rainfall occurred in the North Georgia Mountains, where Dahlonega received 6.33 inches of rainfall. Ellijay also received heavy rain -- over 5.50 inches since midnight.

A drying trend will prevail for this evening, however more rain is in the forecast for Metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for Friday morning.

Futurecast Radar for Friday Morning

Friday morning’s storms are expected to remain below severe limits for the Metro Atlanta area, however heavy rain will still impact the commute into work on Friday.

Thankfully, the rain will exit the Metro area by Friday afternoon, marking the beginning of beautiful weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

